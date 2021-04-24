Couple Arrested For Stealing Copper Piping From Old Ronda Hospital

COUPLE Arrested For Stealing Copper Piping From The Old Ronda Regional Hospital



Ronda National Police have arrested two persons , a couple aged 44 and 45, both of Spanish nationality, suspected of the crime of breaking and entering, and of stealing copper piping from the old Cormarcal hospital in Ronda, Málaga.

Officers were alerted to the scene after a security guard from the building had called 091 at around 4.30pm on April 16, reporting seeing the robbery taking place via the security cameras, and the officers arrived just in time to catch the robbers trying to escape through the perimeter fence.

A police statement said that a search of the suspects revealed items used for robberies, including synthetic gloves, and a hacksaw, and some metres away from the perimeter fence there was already a pile of copper piping that was ready to be taken away.

The couple were arrested at the scene, and taken to the police station in Ronda, while the police report has been sent to the investigating court and the couple will appear before a judge for sentencing, as reported by 101tv.es.

