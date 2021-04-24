Bombs away in Pulpi

Linda Hall
SEED-BOMBING: A previous Ecologistas en Accion expedition to Sierra Almagrera Photo credit: Ecologistas en Acción Almanzora-Levante

COINCIDING with Earth Day, Pulpi’s Mar Rabiosa is to be seed-bombed on Sunday, May 1.

The initiative, which has the blessing of Pulpi town hall, is being carried out by the Isla de Terreros Tourism Association and environmentalists Ecologistas en Accion Almanzora-Levante.

Seedballs are a combination of compost and clay that act as a carrier for the seeds that can be launched over walls or fences and into inaccessible areas like wasteland.

The excursion will include a seed-bombing and reforestation workshop from 10am until 2pm with all health and safety measures in place at all times.

To participate it is necessary to register beforehand on the almanzora.levante@ecologistasenaccion.org website.

