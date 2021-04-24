All aboard the Nao Victoria

By
Linda Hall
-
0
All aboard the Nao Victoria
MAYOR’S VISIT: Manuel Cortes with the Nao Victoria’s present-day crew Photo credit: Adra town hall

A FULL-SIZE replica of the Nao Victoria (the good ship Victoria,) recently visited Adra port.

The Nao Victoria was the first ship to successfully circumnavigate the world, part of a Spanish expedition between 1519 and 1522 that was commanded by Ferdinand Magellan and, after his death during the voyage, by Juan Sebastián Elcano.

There was a €5 charge for adults and €3 for children to explore the ship’s three decks on a self-guided tour where information panels explained the historic and social context of the world’s greatest maritime feat.

