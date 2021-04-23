Valencian Community gets it right

HEALTH experts attributed the Valencian Community’s success in slashing its Covid-19 incidence rate to “very harsh” health and safety measures.

The region’s ongoing de-escalation has not been abrupt and epidemiologist Joan Cayla praised the regional authorities for their efficient tracing methods in an El Pais article.

“Following up contacts is something they have done very well and that can be decisive in isolating cases and imposing quarantine,” Cayla said.

