UK Government Makes Move to Lower PCR Test Costs to €57

The UK government has announced plans to name the most expensive companies for PCR tests in a bid to drive down costs to less than £50 (€57).

THE government announced plans to help lower PCR test costs to €57.

According to the Telegraph, the Department for Transport (DfT) is considering ranking firms on the costs of their PCR tests to help travellers find the cheapest tests for holidays abroad.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The move is reportedly part of a plan to try to drive down the costs of tests for travellers to less than £50 (€57).

Mr Shapps said: “I want to see a properly competitive market driving down the costs of these tests. One has cut prices to £60 from £120. Another provider going through accreditation is offering a PCR test for £45.”

Under the government’s traffic light travel programme due to take effect from May 17, travellers returning from green list countries will have to pay for a PCR test following their arrival back in the UK.

Those returning from amber countries will have to pay for two PCR tests during their quarantine even if they have been vaccinated.

Tim Alderslade, Airlines UK chief executive, said: “Good progress has been made by the government on costs since the Global Travel Taskforce report was published but there is more that can be done, in particular reducing the cost of NHS PCR tests and removing the levying of VAT on all aspects of the testing process.”

The Euro Weekly News has been running a campaign to urge the UK government to lower the costs of tests so that Britons in Spain can see their loved ones again.

Make your voice heard and help the campaign to lower costs for PCR tests by joining the Euro Weekly News’s petition here.