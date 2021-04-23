Turning the other cheek for toilet rolls made from bamboo

INITIALLY launched in Asia by an American based company, green toilet paper made out of bamboo could soon arrive in Spain and the rest of Europe.

According to producers of Bambooloo, bamboo is the fastest growing material in the world and is packed with great benefits for people and the planet.

It’s 100 per cent hypoallergenic, 100 per cent chemical free, highly absorbent (25 per cent more absorbent than wood pulp) and septic safe.

Not only is it better for us, it is also better on the planet. Bamboo grows around a metre a day and reaches maturity in around five years while trees, while trees take 20 to 50 years to reach maturity.

Bamboo can grow in soil where other plants can’t and thus highly arable land can be saved for other crops and what’s more the type of bamboo, they use is too hard for Pandas to eat!

In order to make 220 sheets of bamboo toilet paper, it takes 2.6 gallons of water and 132g of carbon whilst it takes 37 gallons of water and 440g of carbon to make the same amount of toilet paper out of wood pulp.

Parent company The Nurturing Co has attracted a significant investment from the Razer Green Fund and Razer which is a well-known and respected company supplying tech equipment to gamers (with outlets in El Corte Ingles, FNAC and others in Spain) is investing part of its profits into supporting sustainable business.

So confident are they in the concept of bamboo toilet paper that they will be using Bambooloo in the toilets all of their offices around the world.