THREE People Overcome By Smoke In Málaga Apartment Fire, with two of them taken to hospital



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, on Thursday morning (April 22), deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), Málaga Fire Brigade, and patrols from the National and Local Police forces, to an incident in Málaga city.

112 received several calls at around 4am, from neighbours reporting that a fire had broken out in a sixth-floor apartment of a nine-storey block on Regente Street in the capital, and that there were believed to be residents of the building trapped inside.

The emergency services arrived promptly at the scene of the fire, and the fire crews had to rescue three people from inside who had been overcome by smoke inhalation, with EPES dispatching an ICU, an Advanced Coordination team (ECA) and a Critical Care and Emergency Unit (DCCU) to the scene to treat the three people.

Two men aged 73 and 35, who had been overcome by the smoke fumes, were transferred to the Carlos Haya Hospital, while a 32-year-old woman was treated at the scene for the effects of the smoke.

A fire brigade spokesman said the fire had affected one entire bedroom of the apartment, plus part of the lounge area, and an investigation was underway to establish the cause, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

