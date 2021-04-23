The rise of health tourism

Linda Hall
The rise of health tourism
ALFAZ LINEUP: Regional, provincial and local dignitaries at Tourism and Wellbeing Conference Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

VALENCIA’S regional government has announced its intention of promoting Health tourism.

Speaking at the Costa Blanca’s First International Tourism and Wellbeing Conference in Alfaz, Herick Campos, the region’s Tourism director general, revealed the Generalitat’s plans for a working group specifically devoted to Health Tourism.

This would be composed of representatives from tourist destinations and companies that specialise in health tourism, Campos said.

Inaugurating the conference earlier, regional Tourism secretary Francesc Colomer emphasised the value of the health and wellbeing sector in combatting Covid-19’s mental and physical toll.

“A brand has to constantly reinvent itself, incorporating new and popular trends like health tourism,” Colomer declared.

“Tourism will revive, especially health tourism, which makes more sense than ever as a feature of health-giving and revitalising holidays,” he predicted.


