Stirring things up for Valencia

PAELLA VALENCIANA: Quite unlike the Alicante version Photo credit: Inma Flores RTVE.es

HACKLES rose in Valencia province when celebrity chef David de Jorge declared that Alicante paella was better.

De Jorge made his inflammatory comment on La Sexta channel’s Liarla Pardo hosted by Cristina Pardo in a programme whose name is a pun Liarla Parda meaning “to stir things up.”

The television chef certainly stirred things up, not least because his full name is David de Jorge Ezeizabarrena and he is from the Basque region.

“Paella should be a free area, a meeting of civilisations, not a bloody Wailing Wall,” he declared.

It amused him, he said, that Valencianos defended their paella in its present form when it differed so much from the regional character.

“They are syrupy, sickly sweet and build horrendous Fallas, their Falleras do their hair in buns that look like teacakes and then they want a minimalist paella,” De Jorge lamented.


