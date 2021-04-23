Spain's Andalucía Extends It's Current Covid Restrictions

Spain’s Andalucia Extends Its Current Covid Restrictions – Including The Curfew.



Spain’s Andalucia has extended the current measures put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic to April 29. The decision affects both the border closures throughout the autonomous community of each of its eight provinces, as well as the night ‘curfew’ between 11pm and 6am.

The decree, signed by the Andalucian president, Juanma Moreno, has already entered into force after its publication on Thursday, April 22, in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Border restrictions of municipalities with a cumulative incidence of more than 500 cases over 14 days and on alert level 4 grade 2 will be maintained if a municipality exceeds an incidence of 1,000 cases over 14 days, except in those municipalities with 1,500 or fewer inhabitants, in which it will be necessary “a specific risk assessment by the Territorial Committee for High Impact Public Health Alert.” Meetings of up to six people are still allowed, except inside hotels and restaurants, where it is still limited to a maximum of four people. The community president, Juanma Moreno, said a few days ago that he was convinced that the time may come soon to open up the borders in the province and reactivate economic activity in the region. The President said he was convinced that there is very little time left to recover ‘economic activity’ and that would mean that in a very few weeks, or in even a few days, decisions could be made that would help reactivate businesses in the municipalities. Malaga has already administered more than 430,000 vaccines against Covid-19 Related:

Besides leaving one million dead in its wake and changing lifestyles on a global scale, the coronavirus pandemic has also laid waste to the economic projections made by all governments, including that of Spain. In pre-crisis days, the country had been expecting to see a 2020 public deficit of around 1.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). A week ago, Finance Minister María Jesús Montero was already discussing a revised deficit of 11.3 per cent. However, on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) took that further and estimated Spain’s deficit for 2020 at a record 14.1 per cent of GDP. This account imbalance represents around €140 billion, roughly what the government spends on pension payments for Spain’s nine million retirees.

Source : abc