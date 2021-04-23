Spain Develops New ‘Smart Mask’ App

Spain develops a new ‘Smart Mask’ app that tells you when it needs changing.

MASKS have become a normal part of everyday life here in Spain, something we simply can’t leave home without, and it would seem more than likely that they will be around for the foreseeable future. There are now several varieties of face shields on the market, all with different shelf lives, and Spain in particular has imposed stringent regulations on this vital piece of kit. The biggest issue with face masks, according to the experts, is that most of us end up wearing them for far too long, meaning they lose their effectiveness and provide less control against coronavirus.

To reduce this Covid loophole, the Ministry of Consumption has launched a new ‘Smart Mask’ app available on Android and iPhone that is capable of telling users when their mask needs changing.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



So, how does it work? Well, each different type of mask on the market has its own maximum recommended usage time. Once the app is downloaded to your phone, you simply choose the type of mask you plan on wearing – choose from single-use surgical, reusable hygienic, hygienic, epi-type (FPP2) or transparent hygienic – set the timer, and away you go. The app will alert the user when the recommended number of hours has been exceeded and it is time to change the mask, in the case of single use, or was it if it is reusable.

Meanwhile, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has proposed that the time for mandatory mask-wearing to come to an end may soon be upon us. A statement released this week by Andrea Ammon, the director of the ECDC, suggests that people that have received both doses of the Covid vaccine could forgo the face shield and not have to abide by social distancing rules when in company, provided they are not around anyone who falls into an at-risk category.

Source: Levante