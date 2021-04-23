Ryan Giggs Charged With Assaulting Two Women

Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Ex Machester United Captain and Wales Manager, Ryan Giggs, has been charged with assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour. He is currently on bail.

Giggs, 47, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court next Wednesday, April 28, a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson announced.

The Wales Manager is accused of causing actual bodily harm to 36-year-old PR worker, Kate Greville, in November at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

He also faces a charge of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

In addition to the mentioned charges, he has also been charged with the common assault of a woman in her 20s during the same alleged incident.

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: “A man from Salford has been charged with three offences after police were called to reports of a disturbance in the Worsley area in November 2020.

“Ryan Giggs has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s.

“Both counts relate to an incident on the evening of Sunday 1 November 2020.”

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed assistant manager, Robert Page, will take charge of Wales at this summer’s European Championships.

Source: Sky News

