Read all about it in La Nucia

NICE CUSTOM: La Nucia’s Culture councillor Pedro Lloret presents a Sant Jordi book to a member of one of the local libraries Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

LA NUCIA’S public libraries gave away books on World Book Day, April 23.

As well as commemorating the birthdays of Shakespeare and Cervantes, April 23 is also the feast day of Sant Jordi (St George) when it is the custom to give books as a present.

In La Nucia there was a gift both for those returning or taking out books, the Culture department explained, thanking Editorial Club Universitario (ECU) for their generosity in providing the books.

