Prince William May Never Forgive Harry for Oprah Interview

PRINCE Harry has been warned that Prince William may never forgive him for the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

The once close brothers were briefly reunited at the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, on Saturday. They were seen and photographed chatting after leaving Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel after the service, with onlookers hoping their grandfather’s death may have brought the brothers together.

However, one commentator has warned that Prince William is under no pressure to forgive his brother for the explosive CBS interview.

Jan Moir said: “Can William ever forgive Harry for what has been said?

“Perhaps the better question, and I don’t expect it to be broadcast on CBS any time soon, why the hell should he?”

The interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry sparked royal headlines around the globe, with Meghan revealing she’d experienced suicidal thoughts, had mental health issues and suffered from loneliness since she married into the Royal Family in 2018.

She also alleged “concerns and conversations” were raised about Archie’s skin tone prior to his birth, with an unnamed member of the family allegedly being concerned his skin may be too dark. Prince Harry confirmed the allegation, saying: “That conversation, I am never going to share.

“At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

Ms Moir argued William and Harry will “never be able to repair their broken fraternal bond”, despite being seen chatting at the funeral.

She wrote in the Daily Mail: “Where is the wriggle room for forgiveness?

“Especially as there appears to be no repentance or apology from the Sussexes, only their continued attempts to build a narrative of suffering as they claim the moral high ground.”

Harry and Meghan caused shock waves around the globe when they announced their intention to step down as senior royals. During the interview with Oprah, the Duke claimed he had been “trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped.”

He added: “My father and brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave.”

Source: Express

