Police Arrest Man Over 14 Malaga Burglaries

POLICE have arrests a man accused of 14 burglaries in Malaga.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the man has been placed in prison pending trial after being accused of the crimes.

Police say the man, who reportedly has 68 further arrests for thefts, carried out the burglaries in the areas of Parque Clavero and El Limonar.

The investigations by the National Police started in February, when the first complaints began to be reported.

Officers say the thief climbed walls and fences to access the inside of gardens, before making his way into the homes he burgled, often through windows.

Agents from the Robbery Group decided to set up surveillance in the area after searches had determined that the same person was behind the crimes, leading them to patrol Parque Clavero and El Limonar in camouflaged vehicles to find the man.

Police say the man was caught leaving a home in El Limonar that he had just burgled, before trying to run away from officers who caught him.

The suspect is a 56-year-old man of Spanish nationality, who reportedly only stopped burgling house while in prison.

He has now been charged with 14 robberies and police say they found jewellery among the items he had stolen.

