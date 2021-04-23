Pet Owners With Covid Warned Not To Cuddle Their Cats After Research Shows Cross-Contamination Can Happen.

Pet owners have been warned not to cuddle their pets if they are suffering from Covid-19 after a cat died after catching the deadly disease from a human. The tiny kitten had to be put down aged four months after developing breathing trouble, with researchers from Glasgow University finding SARS-CoV-2 in her lungs.

They believe it may have triggered the pneumonia that killed her however scientists reassured pet owners that the case was a “rare occurrence”. A study, published in the Veterinary Record by the Glaswegian scientists, said there is currently no evidence of cat-to-human transmission, the Mirror reports.

The scientists said that domestic animals could potentially act as a “viral reservoir” allowing continued transmission.

Daniella Dos Santos, senior vice president at the British Veterinary Association, told The Daily Telegraph: “There has been a very small number of cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 identified in domestic animals worldwide and it appears likely that the transmission was from infected humans to animals.

“Our advice to pet owners who have COVID-19 or who are self-isolating with symptoms remains to restrict contact with their pets as a precautionary measure and to practice good hygiene, including regular handwashing.

“If your pet requires care, wash your hands before and after any interaction with them and wear a face mask if possible.

“If your pet shows any symptoms which you suspect may be caused by the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, please do not take it to the vet but call the practice for advice first and alert them to the household’s status.”

Source: The Mirror