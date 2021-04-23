Pet Owners With Covid Warned Not To Cuddle Their Cats

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Pet Owners With Covid Warned Not To Cuddle Their Cats
image: Pexels

Pet Owners With Covid Warned Not To Cuddle Their Cats After Research Shows Cross-Contamination Can Happen.

Pet owners have been warned not to cuddle their pets if they are suffering from Covid-19 after a cat died after catching the deadly disease from a human. The tiny kitten had to be put down aged four months after developing breathing trouble, with researchers from Glasgow University finding SARS-CoV-2 in her lungs.

They believe it may have triggered the pneumonia that killed her however scientists reassured pet owners that the case was a “rare occurrence”. A study, published in the Veterinary Record by the Glaswegian scientists, said there is currently no evidence of cat-to-human transmission, the Mirror reports.

The scientists said that domestic animals could potentially act as a “viral reservoir” allowing continued transmission.

Daniella Dos Santos, senior vice president at the British Veterinary Association, told The Daily Telegraph: “There has been a very small number of cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 identified in domestic animals worldwide and it appears likely that the transmission was from infected humans to animals.

“Our advice to pet owners who have COVID-19 or who are self-isolating with symptoms remains to restrict contact with their pets as a precautionary measure and to practice good hygiene, including regular handwashing.


“If your pet requires care, wash your hands before and after any interaction with them and wear a face mask if possible.

“If your pet shows any symptoms which you suspect may be caused by the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, please do not take it to the vet but call the practice for advice first and alert them to the household’s status.”

Think of bringing your cat to Spain?


European Union pet owners are now required to have pet passports when travelling with their animals. The passports, which are required before allowing an animal entry into an EU member state, are to include the pet’s microchip or tattoo number for identification, as well as other data such as records of all vaccinations and clinical examinations.

 

Source: The Mirror

