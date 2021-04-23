THE UK Government’s borrowing has hit its highest level since the Second World War as the total by the end of March reached £303.1 billion (€333 billion) according to the ONU.

The Office for National Statistics added that borrowing in March alone rose to £28 billion (€30.8 billion) and compared to same time last year, borrowings over income for the Government were up by £250 billion (€275 billion).

There is no doubt that the pandemic is to blame for this huge increase in borrowing, but as Britain comes out of lockdown, the road to economic recovery is going to be rocky to say the least.

