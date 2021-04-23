Netflix Doubles Film Production Facilities In Madrid Spain.

Global streaming giant Netflix has announced plans to double it’s film production facilities in Madrid, Spain. This comes just two years after the opening of a large complex to produce new series in Tres Cantos Madrid.

Netflix now further expands it’s commitment to Spain with the construction of five new sets (up from five to ten) with the incorporation of new post-production facilities.

Among the new facilities, there will be a state-of-the-art filming laboratory and cutting rooms- Netflix said it plans to inaugurate this expansion at the end of 2022.

The platform has premiered in recent years more than 50 series, films, and documentaries made in Spain, among which are La casa de papel, El Vecino, Elite, Sky Rojo, Nevenka, Loco por ella and El desorden que dejas, among many others withsome of these works turning into international hits.

Apart from centralizing everything in Madrid (where European fictions are also filmed), Netflix has also taken its productions to places al across Spain such as in Asturias, Aragon, Catalonia, the Canary Islands, Navarra, and Andalucía.

Diego Ávalos, Vice President of Content for Netflix in Spain, explained the company’s commitment as follows: “We are very proud to continue demonstrating our commitment to Spanish fiction. With this expansion, we will make the latest advances available to creators so that they can continue to tell great stories. From Netflix, we will continue working to comprehensively promote the sustainable development of Spanish audiovisuals, in all its diversity ”.

Among his future Spanish projects there are three adaptations of literary works by Spanish authors: A Perfect Story, by Elísabet Benavent; The Snow Girl, by Javier Castillo; and Daughter of the road, by Lucía-Asué Mbomío,

Netflix hit Bird Box to get movie spin-off filmed in Spain

A SPANISH movie spin-off of Netflix 2018 supernatural thriller hit Bird Box, which starred Sandra Bullock and was directed by Susanne Bier, is in the pipeline- shooting of the as-yet-unnamed film is expected to start toward the end of the year in Spain.

Bird Box remains one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies ever, with Bullock portraying a mother trying to protect herself and her two children from mysterious creatures that force people to kill themselves if they lay eyes on them.

