Mijas Offers €525,000 to Help Disabled Locals

MIJAS Council has announced €525,000 in aid to help disabled locals.

The mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, announced the news of the funding and said applications were now open.

He said: “Once again we are launching grants that barely exist in the province, to support middle-class families with relatives with some kind of disability so that we can reverse to some extent the costs of all kinds of care or for the acquisition of any device they may need.”

He added: “This is an important line of aid for which €525,000 have been allocated and which once again demonstrates the commitment of this council to the people of Mijas and especially to those people who are most vulnerable.”

The council said: “Those interested in applying for aid, which last year benefited around 280 families, will have 10 working days” to apply for the aid.

Meanwhile, Councillor Zapico said: “In addition to this aid which is for 2020, in total this year we will allocate €1,075,000 to be able to carry out also the aid in 2021, which will be published before the end of the year”

He added that it was an “amount that will allow hundreds of families in Mijas to access a benefit that in other localities does not even exist, and that places our city as a benchmark of support, especially in these times of pandemic, in which the whole society has been affected.”

The news comes after Malaga city council said that it would be pay €200 to pensioners and unemployed people to help with housing costs.