Marbella Charity Market postponed until May 16

John Smith
New date for Marbella Charity Market

ORIGINALLY due to take place in Puerto Banus tomorrow, Saturday April 24, fear of bad weather means that the Marbella Charity Market has been postponed until Sunday May 16.

With all of the problems of fund raising for charities over the past year, any opportunity to help three very worthwhile causes, Caritas, Debra Butterfly Children and Fundatul will be welcomed by many.

The event takes place at the Banus Muelle de Honor (Honour Dock) from noon to 6pm with a selection of clothes, decorative items, food, sporting goods, healthy living and a special dining area.

The organisers now have a few weeks extra in which to add additional attractions to the event which is supported by Puerto Banus and the Marbella Council.

Don’t forget to wear your mask and observe social distancing and other safety precautions and email marbellacharitymarket@attipyk.com if you wish to offer assistance or make an advance donation.

 


