Mallorca and Ibiza ‘Could be on UK’s Travel Green List’

Mallorca and Ibiza could be on the UK’s green list of areas Britons can travel to.

THE UK’s travel green list could see Spain’s Mallorca and Ibiza on it.

According to the Telegraph, the high vaccination rates and low infections puts them in a strong position to be included on the UK government’s green list.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The government is expected to release a green list of up to 30 countries for summer holidays, including the Balearic islands of Mallorca and Ibiza.

The green list is part of a traffic light programme which sees countries looked at based on the percentage of their population who have been vaccinated, the rate of infection, the presence of any variants, and the country’s access to data.

Experts will then put a country on the UK’s red, amber or green travel list and travellers to green list countries will need to take a PCR test before they depart and then another PCR test after arriving back in the UK, however quarantine is not required.

Amber and red list arrivals to the UK will have to take a test before departure and when arriving back in the UK. Travellers to amber countries can quarantine at home after arriving back in the UK, while those to red countries will have to quarantine in a hotel.

The UK government also confirmed it will be offering vaccine passports to help travel.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “We are working on a solution to enable residents to prove their Covid status, including vaccination status, to other countries on the outbound leg.”

Many countries will require international visitors to have been vaccinated or recently tested before they can enter for travel.