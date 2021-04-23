Malaga Forced to Pay €180,000 to Former Chief Following Bribery Claims

Malaga City Council has been forced to pay €180,000 to a former chief who was accused of bribery.

THE council has been forced to pay €180,000 to the former chief in Malaga after he was accused of bribery.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, a court found the former financial chief of Promalaga should not have been fired after he was accused of bribery.

The director had been fired after being investigated for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for handing out contracts. However, a court found he had been unfairly dismissed from his job of 15 years and ordered the council to pay him €180,000.

The council has now reportedly said they will appeal the ruling.

A criminal case against the former chief is still underway, however, after a business claimed it had been left out of the awarding of contracts for refusing to pay bribes.

Following the claims, both the manager of the entity, Francisco Salas, and the then vice president and councillor Mario Cortes put the matter in the hands of the National Police.

According to Salas, police investigated the financial chief while he was still working in the position before he was then fired.

The investigation accuses the employee of Promalaga of awarding contracts to businesses which agreed to pay nearly 10 per cent of the contract amount to his wife, a solicitor, for her services.

Officials believe the man’s wife could have made around €33,400 from the contracts.

