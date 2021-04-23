Fugitive Wanted for Sexual Assault Found in Malaga After Ignoring Curfew

A fugitive wanted for sexual assault has been found in Malaga after ignoring the current curfews.

THE Local Police of Malaga have arrested a 43-year-old male fugitive born in Madrid, after identifying and verifying that he had an arrest warrant for sexual assault and abuse of minors.

The events took place around 00.50 on Tuesday to Wednesday, April 21, in Doctor Gálvez Ginachero Avenue in Malaga. The fugitive was caught driving a lorry on public roads when Local Police stopped him due to the State of Alarm curfews not allowing citizens out of their homes between 23.00 to 06.00.

The officers stopped the vehicle and interviewed the driver, passing his details through the database to check if he had any pending cause, they discovered that he had an arrest warrant and presentation required by a court of instruction in Fuengirola, dated April 7, 2021, for abuse and sexual assault of minors.

The Local Police officers then proceeded to arrest the individual and transferred him to police headquarters, to be subsequently placed at the disposal of the court. The lorry he was driving was properly parked and locked, leaving the keys amongst the belongings of the detainee.

Source: Malaga Hoy

