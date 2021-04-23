Fantastic News For Football Fans In Andalucía Regarding Euro 2021

FANTASTIC News For Football Fans In Andalucía As UEFA Announces Euro 2021 Matches In Sevilla



UEFA vice-president, Zbiniew Boniek, has announced that the three Euro 2021 matches that were scheduled to be played in Bilbao’s San Mamés stadium can no longer take place in the city, and they have turned to an alternative venue in Andalucía, namely the beautiful Cartuja Stadium in Sevilla.

La Cartuja will now host Spain’s three Group E matches against Sweden on June 14, Poland on June 19, and Slovakia on June 23, and an added bonus is the fantastic news that EUFA has also handed a round-of-16 match to Sevilla as well, after Dublin lost the matches that were going to be played there.

Depending on the pandemic situation in June, the stadium could be allowed to operate at 30 per cent capacity, which is around 20,000 spectators.

A UEFA statement read, “The four matches originally planned in Bilbao will be moved to the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. The celebration of these matches has the support of the Autonomous Community of Andalucía, which has confirmed its intention to allow spectators to 30 per ecnt of the stadium’s capacity for the three Group E matches and one round-of-16 match”.

Regarding the decision to scrap Bilbao, UEFA said, “After the decision of the local authorities, it became clear that it was highly unlikely that fans would be able to attend the matches that were scheduled to be played in Bilbao”.

It continued, “Therefore, with the help of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), UEFA proposed moving those matches to another venue in that host country, simply to allow fans to attend the matches after a year without being able to see the match. live football in stadiums. This decision will allow a festive atmosphere in all the matches that take place in the most important UEFA national team competition”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

