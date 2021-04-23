EMERGENCY Contamination Plan Deactivated On Huelva Beaches after cleaning operation is completed



Bella Verano, the representative of the Junta de Andalucía in Huelva, at 10:26am on Thursday 22, deactivated Level 1 of the Emergency Plan for the Risk of Contamination of the Coast in the province (PECLA), after the cleaning operation on the beaches between Matalascañas and Cuesta Maneli was completed.

A total of 18 drums were filled with the oil slick waste that had been deposited along the stretch of contaminated coastline, containing arounf three tons of sand mixed with oil, balls, micro-balls, and pieces of hydrocarbon.

112 emergencies has been informed by the General Directorate of Fisheries and Aquaculture that for the time being the area will continue to be closed off to shellfish, until the results of the tests carried out have been revealed, probably not at least until late on Thursday afternoon.

PECLA made the decision to deactivate the alarm after no new traces of oil had been washed up, but Bella Verano pointed out that the area will remain under observation for the short term.

The whole operation had been directed and coordinated from the Advanced Command Post (PMA) at the ‘Chiringuito Banana’ in Matalascañas, which had been set up on Monday by the Andalucían Emergency Group after Level 1 was initiated.

A total of 65 people took part in the cleaning operation on day one, and 16 took part on the second day, all of whom, it has been pointed out, complied at all times with the coronavirus prevention measures that are in place by the health authorities, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

