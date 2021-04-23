Burianna Beach Awarded Ecoplayas Flag 2021

BURIANNA beach in Nerja has been awarded the Ecoplayas 2021 flag.

Burriana beach has been awarded the Ecoplayas 2021 flag by the Technical Association for Waste Management and Environment ATEGRUS.

It was announced by the Councilor for Beaches, Maricarmen López, saying: “This national recognition seeks to distinguish the quality of the beaches from an environmental, tourist and sustainability point of view, as well as equipment and maintenance, as well as their tourist development.”

Burriana beach has been recognised for its commitment to protecting the environment, pointing out the use of eco-innovations, with the replacement of detergents and other conventional cleaning products for those with the European ecological label Ecolabel that meet the environmental requirements now being used by the Municipal Services of the Cleaning Area.

Also, the quality of the waters and sand on the beach, the accessibility, the equipment and services, such as showers, walkways, modules, hammocks, leisure activities and rescue and first aid systems have been recognised. A shower has also recently been installed for people with reduced mobility.

López said: “it is good news for our municipality that Burriana beach has been awarded this distinction. We continue working from the government group so that the beaches of Nerja and Maro appear this summer season in optimal conditions of quality and excellence, modernizing them and making them more sustainable.”

He also mentioned that Burriana beach has other recognitions and certificates such as the Q for Tourist Quality and the Andalusia Safe Beaches and Safe Tourism Certified distinctions.

Source: Ayuntamiento de Nerja