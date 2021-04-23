British Expats On Spain’s Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol Celebrate St. Georges Day.

According to legend, St George was a soldier in the Roman army who killed a dragon and saved a princess. St George’s Day also called the Feast of St George, is a feast day for countries and Christian churches around the world.

British expats from all over Spain celebrate the day in their own unique ways such as Steve Lewis (below) from Desperate Dans in Fuengirola, Malaga.

St George is now a highly celebrated saint in both Western and Eastern Christian churches and a huge number of patronages of St George exist all over the world, large numbers of British expats in Spain look forward to St George’s Day, however, this year is set to be a quieter affair due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Many Brits have taken to social media to share some humorous memes about St George’s Day taking place in lockdown- credit: Twitter

Who is St George and where did he come from?



The early life of St George is relatively unknown with accounts differing in regards to his place of birth. Some believe George was born in Cappadocia and others that he originates from Syria Palaestina, but it is agreed by many that he was raised at least partly in the Lydda area of Palestine. It is generally believed that his parents were Christian and belonged to the nobility, it is understood they were of Greek heritage. His father, Gerontius, was a Roman army official from Cappadocia, and his mother, Polychronia, was from Lydda, Palestine. Aged 17, shortly after his mother’s death, George travelled to the capital at Nicomedia, where he then joined the Roman army, climbing through the ranks and being promoted to the rank of military tribune by his late 20’s. The legendary story about George and the Dragon is that St George fought and killed a dragon on the flat-topped Dragon Hill in Uffington, Berkshire, where it is said that no grass now grows where the dragon’s blood trickled down.

