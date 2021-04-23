Baleares and the Valencian Community are in it together

THE Valencian Community and Baleares will work together on tackling the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

During their talks, Ximo Puig who heads the Valencia region’s Generalitat, and Francina Armengol, Baleares regional president, homed in on PCR tests.

This topic is currently close to the Euro Weekly News’s heart, as the newspaper is campaigning for cheaper tests that will allow families and tourists here in Spain and outside the country to visit without incurring extra costs.

The two presidents went further still.

“If the anti-Covid vaccine is free throughout Europe, the PCR tests that are imperative for anybody wishing to travel outside their own country should also be free,” they suggested.

Both Puig and Armengol intend to ask Brussels to cover the cost of PCR tests so that no-one is prevented from travelling for economic reasons.

Following their meeting the presidents announced that an alliance between the communities was strategically important on several fronts.

It will enable them to make efficient use of the EU funds that are available to both governments, while aligning common interests and, as always, overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, Puig and Armengol said.

As the regional presidents of two of Spain’s favourite holiday destinations for national and international tourists, the alliance will also focus on the Blue Economy.

This, in fact, is no different from the Green Economy but, according to the EU, recognises the seas and oceans as creators of growth and jobs that also help to fight climate change, restore biodiversity and use marine resources.

