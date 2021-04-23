Another takeover by leading UK online business The Hut Group

By
John Smith
-
0
Made in Wales
Made in Wales Credit: Wild Trail

The highly successful Hut Group has announced that it will take over food manufacturer Brighter Foods from Real Good Food, paying £43 million (€47 million).

The market for this type of nutritional bar is growing considerably which might explain why Hut are paying a 12-x multiple of turnover for the Welsh company that produces the Wild Trail range of vegan options as well.

In a tweet, Hut Group said that it expects to create more than 100 new jobs in Wales and to continue to support British manufacturing wherever possible.

Completion of the sale is expected by the end of May.

John Smith
John Smith
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

