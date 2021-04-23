An outsized problem in Campello

An outsized problem

CAMPELLO’S Environment department and Aguas de Alicante are trying to break residents and visitors of their bad habits.

Put another way, the town hall and the company responsible for Campello’s main drainage hope to make the local population aware of the environmental and economic cost of throwing wet-wipes, cotton-buds and even facemasks down the lavatory.

Between them the town hall and Aguas de Alicante have launched the Basta Ya de Diminutivos (Enough already with the diminutives) campaign.

This refers to the Spanish fondness for making a diminutive out of any word, hence toallitas or mascarilla when these – and many others – can cause outsized problems.

“They are turning our sewers into a nightmare,” declared Campello’s Environment councillor Julio Oca.

“Not only because of the environmental harm they cause, but because of the economic consequences that cost our municipality a huge €150,000 each year.”

