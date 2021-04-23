ALMERÍA’S Casa del Mar Health Centre Inaugurated after being closed for 15 years



Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, today, Friday 23, has inaugurated the Casa del Mar Health Centre in Pescadería-La Chanca, Almería, which has been completely renovated at a cost of €2.6m, after being closed for the last 15 years.

The new facility has twelve medical and nursing consultation rooms, a multipurpose consultation room, two rooms for pediatric consultation, minor surgery rooms, a health education room, and different areas for extractions and treatments.

During the opening ceremony, Mr Moreno again pointed out the determination of the current government of Andalucía to aid the health sector that has been so badly affected by the pandemic, revealing that the budget has been increased by 18 per cent this year, equating to an extra €1,800 million, adding that there are now a record number of 118,000 health professionals in Andalucía.

“An economic and management effort unprecedented in the history of Andalusia that will result in the quality and improvement of public health services”, he added.

He also assured that another €300 million has been allocated for the maintenance of health centres in the province, revealing that work could soon start on the Roquetas de Mar Hospital.

The president concluded by reiterating how important the long-awaited reopening of the Casa del Mar Health Centre was to residents, “Sometimes politics reconcile you with the neighbours. Politics is the art of making the impossible possible and that is what we want, to fulfill the dreams of the neighbors and get the administrations and the Administration to trust each other”, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

