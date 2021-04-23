Aid From Junta de Andalucia for Hotels and Tourist Apartments

Commerce reports on aid from the Junta de Andalucía for hotels, tourist apartments and rural complexes.

Javier López, the councillor for Commerce, has reported on the new aid from the Junta de Andalucia for hotel establishments, tourist apartments and rural complexes in Nerja, he said: “with the aim of alleviating the economic consequences of Covid-19 in the sector and contributing to the continuity of the companies. These grants are also compatible with other calls from other administrations that have the same purpose, and your application will be available in the coming days.”

“Andalucia has been the only autonomous community that has promoted this type of aid to support these strategic tourist sectors that create employment and wealth,” says the councillor, and details, “so the aid to hotels will be €200 for each of the places available in the hotel establishments that appear in the Andalucian Tourism Registry on March 13, 2020. In the case of tourist apartments, it will be €80 for each of the places in these establishments. Finally, in aid to rural tourist complexes, there will be a fixed fee of €3,000.”

Source: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

