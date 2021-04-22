Watching the Lyrid Metoer Shower Tonight in Spain

How and where you should be watching the Lyrid meteor shower tonight in Spain.

THE Lyrid meteor shower is one of the most anticipated astronomical phenomena and it will be visible to the naked eye from anywhere in Spain this week until Sunday, April 25, with tonight being the best time to get out and have a look.

Although there may not be many to see, the ones you can see are usually quite bright so it will be possible to spot them without needing binoculars or a telescope from anywhere in Spain, although areas with less light pollution are the best places to see them.

The best time to watch the Lyrid meteor shower in Spain is when the moon has set, which will be between 3-4 am LDST, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS). The AMS goes on to advise: “The best Lyrid activity should be visible during the last hour before the start of morning twilight. This is when the radiant lies highest above the horizon in a dark sky. This normally occurs between 4-5 am LDST this time of year.”

Sources: SUR & AMS