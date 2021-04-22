Valencian Community should be a case apart

Linda Hall
Valencian Community a case apart
TOURISM HOPES: Valencian Community wants regional, not national, figures taken into account Photo credit: Hosbec

THE Valencian Community’s excellent Covid figures now outstrip those of Baleares and the Canary Islands.

Regional Tourism secretary Francesc Colomer mentioned these  to the UK’s consul Sarah Jane Morris during an online meeting recently reported in the Spanish media.

The Tourism chief asked for the Valencian Community – and the Costa Blanca above all – to receive the same treatment as Baleares and the Canaries once Britons are allowed to travel after May 17.

There are currently 28.5 cases for every 100,000 Valencian Community inhabitants, compared with 62 per 100,000 in Baleares and 137 in the Canary Islands.

Colomer asked the consul to pass on the region’s hopes that when preparing its “Traffic Lights” travel system, the UK government considers not only national Covid incidence rates but also those of individual regions, as it is doing with the islands.

The Valencian Community’s excellent health situation should not be penalised by less encouraging figures from other regions, Colomer said.


Meanwhile, Hosbec, the Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association, sends out a weekly rundown of Covid cases to all tour operators, revealed secretary general Nuria Montes.

The association has also asked the UK not to apply Spain’s Covid figures to the Valencian Community.

“They have their own system for the islands,” Montes pointed out.


