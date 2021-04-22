Valencian Community should be a case apart

THE Valencian Community’s excellent Covid figures now outstrip those of Baleares and the Canary Islands.

Regional Tourism secretary Francesc Colomer mentioned these to the UK’s consul Sarah Jane Morris during an online meeting recently reported in the Spanish media.

The Tourism chief asked for the Valencian Community – and the Costa Blanca above all – to receive the same treatment as Baleares and the Canaries once Britons are allowed to travel after May 17.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There are currently 28.5 cases for every 100,000 Valencian Community inhabitants, compared with 62 per 100,000 in Baleares and 137 in the Canary Islands.

Colomer asked the consul to pass on the region’s hopes that when preparing its “Traffic Lights” travel system, the UK government considers not only national Covid incidence rates but also those of individual regions, as it is doing with the islands.

The Valencian Community’s excellent health situation should not be penalised by less encouraging figures from other regions, Colomer said.

Meanwhile, Hosbec, the Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association, sends out a weekly rundown of Covid cases to all tour operators, revealed secretary general Nuria Montes.

The association has also asked the UK not to apply Spain’s Covid figures to the Valencian Community.

“They have their own system for the islands,” Montes pointed out.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here