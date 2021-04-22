Unspoilt and untouched Sierra Helada park

ALFAZ celebrated Earth Day with a reminder that despite tourism and building development, the Sierra Helada national park remains unspoilt.

“Sixteen years ago we decided to safeguard the part of the Sierra that protects us from the Levante east winds,” the town hall’s Environment department announced.

“Fortunately the region government’s Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate and the Environment has helped us, together with the town halls of neighbouring Altea and Benidorm, to preserve this natural space,” the statement continued.

“Since then, millions have had the opportunity of visiting the Sierra Helada which is as untouched as it was on the day that it was declared a national park and marine Reserve 16 years ago.”

