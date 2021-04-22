Storm Lola Will Hit Spain On Friday

Storm Lola Will Hit Spain On Friday so be prepared

AEMET, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, has already issued twelve provinces with a yellow weather warning, as ‘Storm Lola’ advances on the country, which means there is a strong chance of heavy rains and storms, as predicted a few days ago.

Storm Lola is due to hit land this Friday from the Atlantic, and the provinces most affected are likely to be Almería, Albacete, Cuenca, Murcia, Alicante, and Valencia warnings have been activated for both rain and storms, while in Castellón the warning for rains has been decreed and in Granada and Jaén for storms.

Belts of low pressure will bring prolonged rain to most of Spain until next Monday, with many places, as you will see in the videos below, already during Thursday suffering bad weather conditions., as several inland regions were hit by spectacular hailstorms.

Springtime is always an unpredictable time with the weather in Spain, and this year has been no different, as temperatures start to rise, only to go back down again, with Storm Lola being the second bout of bad weather to hot the country in the last few weeks, as reported by 20minutos.es.

