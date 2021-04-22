Spanish Students Design Viable Manned Missions To Mars

By
Sarah Keane
-
0
Spanish Students Design Viable Manned Missions To Mars
Spanish Students Design Viable Manned Missions To Mars image: Pixabay

SPANISH students design viable manned mission to Mars

A group of talented youngsters from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) have designed three manned missions that could realistically make it to Mars. The students, all studying Industrial, Aerospace and Audiovisual Engineering under the tutorship of Professor Miguel Sureda, have designed the space vehicles, complete with the necessary technology for them to safely land on the red planet.

The professor told Spanish news outlet ABC that the engineering students “during their training, must understand and learn formulas, equations, theorems and the entire set of scientific language” and, throughout their professional lives, “they must transform it into technological solutions”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In groups of three, the students were challenged with designing a vehicle that could transport astronauts into space and allow them to safely remain there. Incredibly, they came up with not just one, but three unique designs that really could do the job on one of the most inhospitable planets in the solar system.

One of the bright students, Lorena Tortajada, explained that her spacecraft “could transport three astronauts and would reach Mars after six months of space travel.” Yet another group designed a vehicle for up to three people “who would travel to Mars for about 200 days in a spacecraft similar to the one built in the framework of the Apollo space programs.”

It would appear that some of the brightest minds in Spain continue to take a special interest in outer space, and a group of scientists from the Costa del Sol have previously been heavily involved in NASA’s Mars missions.


A team from the UMA Laserlab, led by Professor Javier Laserna, based in the University of Malaga, are playing a very active role in the NASA mission to Mars.

Professor Laserna’s Laserlab houses a high-tech instrument known as a Supercam, which will transmit sound waves and data of Perseverance’s impact with rocks and minerals from the surface of the red planet back to Earth, where they will then be reproduced in the UMA’s simulation chamber.

 


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Sarah Keane
Sarah Keane
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Former teacher and health services manager with a Degree in English, Sarah moved to Spain from Southern Ireland with her husband, who runs his own car rental business, in 2019. She is now enjoying a completely different pace and quality of life on the Costa Blanca South, with wonderful Spanish and expat friends in Cabo Roig. Sarah began working with Euro Weekly News in 2020 and loves nothing more than bringing all the latest national and international news to her local community.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here