SOCIAL SECURITY Launches A New Web Portal where you can easily check anything relating to your working life

José Luis Escrivá, the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, in his press conference today, Thursday 22, presented the new portal of The General Treasury of Social Security (TGSS) – Import@ss – which is accessible from any device.

I clicked into the site, using the domain – Import@ss – the site opened easily and quickly, but, at the moment, maybe it will change, the site is only in Spanish, so, if you don’t speak, or read Spanish, do what I did and use Google Chrome, paste the URL in, the site opens in Spanish, and you can install the Google translator which translated the whole website into English for me straight away.

This portal has been designed by TGSS specifically with the public in mind stressed Mr Escrivá, claiming that in approximately six minutes you can carry out any necessary services relating to your working life.

In the public area, there are four main categories, namely: working life and reports; registrations, cancellations, and modifications; consultation of payments and debts, and modifications, which means you can enter and check anything to do with your working life, your social security number, register an employee, or obtain the document which says your payments are up to date, and you have no debts with Social Security.

Thus, from the public area of ​​the web you can consult your working life, the Social Security number, manage a registration in the Self- Employed Regime , register a household employee, or obtain a document that proves that you are at current in the payment of debts with Social Security.

In the personal area, whether you are a worker or an employer of domestic staff, once you have enabled your preferred means of accessing it, you can check all your personal data, current work situation, your Social Security work history, as reported by revista.seg-social.es.

