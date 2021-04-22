Sergio Aguero Informs Friends He Will Be At Barcelona Next Season

SERGIO AGUERO Has Informed His Family And Friends That He Will Be At Barcelona Next Season



Manchester City’s record goal-scorer, the Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero, has reportedly informed his immediate family and friends of his intention to be playing at the Camp Nou with Barcelona next season, so it looks like one of the big talking points about several major football stars changing clubs this Summer is done and dusted as far as Aguero is concerned.

La Porteria has also reported that Barca officials have allegedly tabled a pre-contract offer to Aguero this week, including a two-year deal, which the Argentine footballer is said to be impressed with.

After ten years with Manchester City, where he has won a lot of silverware, the 32-year-old Aguero will now possibly join up with fellow countryman and international teammate Lionel Messi, as there is speculation about whether Messi will stay at the club this Summer, but now with the imminent arrival of his friend, he might be tempted to stay.

New Barcelona club president Jean Laporta has the task on his hands of strengthening the squad for next season’s campaign, and the thought of Sergio Aguero linking up with Lionel Messi is a very mouth-watering prospect indeed, and there has also been talk of Neymar wanting to rejoin the club he left to go to Paris a few seasons ago, as reported by tribalfootball.com.

