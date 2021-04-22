Restoring Javea’s past

JAVEA town hall has drawn up plans to restore the ruined castle above the Granadella beach.

The Castell is the only publicly-owned structure that remains of Javea’s centuries’ old coastal defences and Evaristo Torres Perea, the architect who has designed the restoration, also intends to recover the adjoining water cistern, as well as strengthening what is left of the fortress.

The Castell was built in 1739 and a study of the remains suggest that it was deliberately blown up in 1812. This was possibly carried out by Spain’s British allies during the Napoleonic wars to prevent the fortification from falling into French hands.

The project will cost an estimated €281,582, a sum influenced by the Castell’s inaccessibility and the cost of transporting equipment and building materials to the top of Granadella.

