Resistir scheme pays out

ALFAZ: Grants for small local firms and self-employed Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’s town hall gave the go-ahead to pay a third instalment of €83,248 from the Generalitat’s Ayudas Resistir fund.

This will help 38 small local firms and self-employed Alfaz residents affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, explained Finance councillor Jose Plaza.

His department was now working on the fourth phase of the 253 applications received.

“So far we have paid a total of €236,448 to 100 applicants and we continue to work as rapidly as possible to complete all the paperwork and payments in as short a time as possible,” Plaza added.

Addressing the business sectors that have not been eligible for Ayudas Resistir assistance, the councillor announced that Alfaz town hall would launch a second edition of grants for those excluded from the first edition.

The Ayudas Resistir scheme is co-financed by the Generalitat (62.5 per cent), the Diputacion provincial council (22.5 per cent) and Alfaz town hall (15 per cent).


In all, Alfaz will distribute €1,277,037 amongst local businesses hit by the pandemic, Plaza said.

