NERO Signature Cocktail Competition 'Rocks The Roka Bar'

NERO Signature Cocktail Competition ‘Rocks The RokaBar’.

NERO premium Vodka were sponsors of the Nero Signature Cocktail Competition held at the RokaBar in Elviria Marbella today, Thursday, April 22. The proceedings kicked off just after 2.0pm with one of the coast’s favourite entertainers, Mr. Johhny G as the compare.

Unexpectedly, as i was originally sent there to record the event, i was chosen to be a judge, sitting on the same panel of one of Spain’s top Flair Champions, none other than the man himself, Mr. Pedro García! Taking the center chair was CEO of NERO Vodka, Mrs. Nicola Morrisey who explained all the rules of the competition and said that the winning creation would be used as part of the NERO Vodka campaign.

NERO Signature Cocktail competition rules

The bartenders had 6 minutes to prepare 3 drinks for the judges- the name of the cocktail and the list of ingredients were handed in before the competition with

a short description of the cocktail (what inspired it’s creation etc)

Competitors had to use measures (jiggers) and were allowed to wear branded uniforms to advertise their workplace or the company they represent. The judging criteria was: Originality 20Pts, Creativity/Presentation 20Pts, Theme/Inspiration 20Pts, Efficiency / Professionalism 20Pts, Taste 20Pts

The cocktails requirements

At least 30ml of NERO VODKA had to be used and the cocktail could not use more than 6 ingredients. Cocktails had to be stirred, shaken, blended, or over ice- hot drinks were not permitted.

There were no regulations regarding the style of the cocktail, and they could have been in the category of long drinks like aperitifs, frozen cocktails, etc….

Any other ingredients such as purees, syrups, bitters, juices could be used- the ingredients could have been either homemade or store-bought.

Any decorations and garnishes must have been edible otherwise they would not have been considered as ingredients.

Six flair bartenders from some of the coast’s top establishments, including Max Beach, MAO ( The newly opened Chinese restaurant in Max Beach), The Beach House Marbella, The Harbour Marbella, and La Sala Marbella were entered and all dazzled the crowd with their flair skills and creations.

As Johhny announced the first competitor the music was turned up and Jaron Burt for The Harbour took centre stage and set up ready for the timer to start. Jaron, originally from South Africa, enthusiastically launched into his flair routine to cheers from the crowd and just on six minutes, and the final shake, his presentation was ready.

Jaron named his drink a ‘Roasted Peach & Rosemary Sour‘, the ingredients were:

NERO Vodka infused with Peach and Rosemary- Homemad rosemary syrup- Lemon Juice-Grapefruit juice and roasted peach, and a very smooth and fruity drink it was. It was the first time i had tasted NERO Vodka and i have to say, i like it! As we, the judges, were chatting and discussing taste and appearance, so the next contestant, Kelly Delaney, from the Playwright Marbella, was prepping for his turn.

Kelly’s creation was called ‘Shakespeare’s Love‘.

The ingredients were: NERO Vodka, Aperol- Chambord-Apple Juice-Home made lemon sugar syrup and egg white.

Kelly, originally from Wiltshire, explained that friend tried a cocktail in London that he loved and Kelly, being a long-time fan of Chambord, tried to re-create for him and was happy with the result!

I could really taste the Chambord in this drink, it was sweet, not too strong and would easily find a place on someone’s cocktail menu.

After a round of applause contestant number three entered the ‘arena’, this time it was Sascha Winzek from Germany, a well-experienced flair bartender that the NERO Vodka team had used before on events around the country. It was immediately obvious that Sascha had done this before- and the crowd loved him. Ice cubes, syrup, NERO Vodka bottles, jiggers, were all thrown high in the end all landed perfectly in their intended vessels, a great thing to watch.

Sascha’s drink was called ‘Nero Spiced Ginger Love‘, and believe me when i say you could taste both!

Ingredients: 50ml NERO Vodka-70ml fresh sauerkirch juice-30ml fresh pineapple juice-20ml ginger syrup-5ml fresh ginger juice and Tonka beans, all very well garnished with shaped pineapple and edible flowers.

I was beginning to like being a judge by now, i was asking Pedro García what he thought, Nicola and i chatted about taste and presentation and before I knew it, contestant number four was taking the podium.

Mark Cousins, originally from Nottingham, was representing Max beach pool bar and his creation was aptly called ‘Summer Mirage‘.

Ingredients: NERO Vodka-fresh pink grapefruit juice-cucumber-egg white-fresh lemon juice and homemade cracked black peppercorn syrup, garnished with edible flower and orange peel.

Mark’s aim was to create something that could be enjoyed throughout the day, and indeed, it was a very refreshing and pleasant taste, you could really taste the cucumber coming through.

Flair bartender number five was Damien Gosselk from Switzerland also representing Max Beach and his creation was called ‘Dragon Punch‘.

Ingredients: NERO Vodka, Kraken rum, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, syrup, infused chilli, cinnamon, kumquat dragon fruit- garnished with Dragon Fruit and Mint Stick. The drink was inspired by Caribbean flavours with a hint of chilli and Chinese citrus- lovely.

The sixth entry was Ivan Conesa from the Beach House Marbella. His drink was called ‘Woman in Red‘ with the ingredients consisting of NERO Vodka, Strawbery and chilli syrup, lime juice, honey, egg white and rimmed with dark chocolate. Ivan, Spanish National, named the drink after the movie of the same name and i have to say, we were all impressed by the fact that we could all taste the ingredients, nothing was overpowering and the mix of the chocolate on the rim just added to the smoothness. The chilly jelly cubes across the top of the glass was a neat idea too- this was a classy number!

Finally, it was the turn of Fabrierio from MAO restaurant, MAX Beach. His drink was in-keeping with the theme of the new Chinese restaurant that has recently opened in MAX Beach that is already proving popular with locals and visitors to the area alike and was called ‘Hónghâi‘.

The ingredients were: NERO Vodka, Sake, Natural apple juice, fresh lime, egg whites, ginger syrup and glass couve- garnished with salt on the rim and a beautiful red flower in the glass.

Chinese and Japanese cultures were infused into the drink and it certainly was tasty but not too over-powering- this was going to be a close-run contest!

So, all flair bartenders assembled to the front of the stage for a lineup picture and then it was time to make a decision, this turned out much harder than i thought. Pedro, Nicola and I took about 15 minutes to go over our notes and figures. The interesting thing was we were almost identical in our judgements, but we had to declare a winner, time was running out.

The compare called all contestants back to the front of the stage and announced the third prize was won by Sascha the ‘Showman’ a well-deserved round of applause was given by the appreciative crowd. Johhny then called on Fabrierio from MAX Beach to collect his prize too.

NERO Signature Cocktail Competition Winner

The last and final huge round of applause went to Ivan Conesa from the Beach House for his creation ‘Woman in Red’ who collected his €200 prize with a huge smile and stood down to be congratulated by the other contestants and the CEO of NERO Vodka herself, Mrs Nicola Morrisey.

Ona final note i have to say ALL the drinks tasted great, they were all unique and presented in a professional manner and the staff of the Roka Bar did a great job of keeping everyone happy with an endless supply of food and drinks- you really must try their hamburgers!

NERO Vodka has another massive event coming up in May for the Costa del Sol, watch this space, i’m sworn to secrecy- it’s going to be huge!