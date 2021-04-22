Nerja City Council Committed to Training Young People

Nerja City Council is committed to helping young people with new training programs of the Andalusian Youth Institute.

Daniel Rivas, The Councilor for Youth, held a meeting at the Youth Information Center with the Program Advisor of the Andalusian Institute of Youth in Malaga, Esperanza Barrios, to promote collaborated actions to improve the opportunities of young Nerjeños and Mareños. Rivas and Barrios were also accompanied in the meeting by the municipal facilitator, Maria Estela García, and the IAJ advisor, Antonia Palomo.

Rivas has passed on the work carried out by the Youth Council to Esperanza Barrios, such as activities, training courses, workshops and educational talks that have been carried out over the recent months, as well as the upcoming projects this year.

Barrios has committed to developing training programs in Nerja, including the “Erasmus 2021-2027” scheme to support youth mobility in Europe, and the “Hagamos Hogar” project where the objective is to create a model of shared housing through a sustainable service where people can offer to rent rooms in their home to young people where they can be accompanied and help each other.

Both the councillor and the IAJ program advisor have also highlighted the importance of promoting volunteering through youth correspondents with the help of local educational centres.

Finally, Barrios talked about the upcoming requests for grants from the IAJ to carry out actions in the field of youth, associations and entrepreneurship. The councillor has pointed out the need to have the support of supra-municipal administrations, which will allow the promotion of more training actions for young people in Nerja.

