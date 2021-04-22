Marbella’s Purtos Banus Opens Three New Luxury Boutiques

MARBELLA’S Purtos Banus opens the doors to three new luxury boutiques

The marina area of Purtos Banus located in the Costa del Sol’s Marbella has long been synonymous with quality and style, and the iconic shopping district is set to become all the more luxurious with the addition of three new high-end boutiques. According to local news outlet Malagahoy, Moncler, Polo Ralph Lauren and Carolina Herrera all open their doors this spring, and have decided to stick with a maritime theme befitting of their location.

Located on Calle de Ribera, Moncler offers a nautical-inspired collection of clothes for women and men as part of its new spring/summer 2021 collection, and has steered away from its usual dark and monochrome decor in favour is bright and light colours more fitting to its Andalucían surroundings. North American fashion house Polo Ralph Lauren has gone along a similar vein, stocking luxurious clothing for men, women and children, along with home decor in blues and whites, a nod to the nearby Marbella marina.

Carolina Herrera will open its doors at the end of April, adding to more than 100 high end boutiques already in situ in Puerto Banus.

The addition of new stores throughout the Costa del Sol is a welcome boost that is likely to attract locals and tourists alike.

Marbella, often considered the Costa’s playground of the rich and famous and one of the most international enclaves of the Spanish coast whose economic success is closely linked to tourism, has attracted a €1Billion euro investment for 5 luxury hotel projects.

After more than a year of enduring the pandemic and the consequent devastation of the tourism industry, the Four Seasons, Magna Marbella, Las Dunas Club, Siete Revueltas Resort and Banús Centro de Exposiciones hotel initiatives are seen as an incentive that will favour the revival of one of the pillars of the economy of the Costa del Sol.