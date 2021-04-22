Malaga to Offer €200 in Housing Aid to Pensioners

MALAGA has announced plans to offer €200 a year in housing aid to pensioners and the unemployed.

The council said Malaga pensioners on a low income will receive €200 a year in housing aid.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, this subsidy replaces the one that until 2020 was granted to families with low incomes, offering €200.

Malaga City Council will offer the grant to cover IBI (property tax) payments to those whose income is less than €960.33 a month after the measure was approved by a council meeting.

According to the Councillor for Economy, Carlos Conde, this new regulation will provide financial help to around 7,000 people, including pensioners and the unemployed.

The aid offered by Malaga council has a budget of €1.4 million and can be increased depending on the number of people applying for it.

The news comes after Andalucia approved a measure to grant up to € 200,000 in aid to hotels in a major boost for tourism ahead of the summer.

The government in Andalucia approved a total of €60 million in aid to the hotel sector in an effort to improve tourism.

The aid, which will see businesses able to claim from between €200 and €200,000, was announced by Andalucia’s Minister for Tourism Juan Marin.

Minister Marin said: “Aid is being opened today to the housing sector, which until now had not received direct support for liquidity due to a legal issue.

“As the hotels asked us, we will offer the aid depending on the number of rooms so an establishment with a thousand beds will receive 200,000 euros, which is the maximum amount.”

The move is good news for the hotel sector, which has so far not received any direct aid and could help many struggling hotels apartments in popular areas including the Costa del Sol.