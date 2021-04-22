THE president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, met the new president of the Economic and Social Council of the Balearic Islands, Rafel Ballester.

During the meeting, Ballester presented President Cladera with Opinion 5/2020 on the economic, social and environmental foresight of the societies of the Balearic Islands in Horizon 2030.

This document aims to make the Balearic Islands a benchmark in tourism quality, with the ability to attract talent and promote the emergence of new competitive activities in the international arena and environmental sustainability.

It also champions social inclusion, quality of work and in territorial balance and is considered a living document that encourages debate and the contribution of proposals.

“Addressing the pandemic, the recovery and also the long-term future challenges must be the result of dialogue, the sum of institutions, civil society and economic and social agents,” said President Cladera.

“We share the objectives and strategic proposals of the ‘Horizon 2030’ opinion of the Economic and Social Council to move towards a model of Mallorca based on a triple economic, social and environmental sustainability,” she added.