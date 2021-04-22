Home help wages increased by 18 per cent in Spain’s Malaga

IN a move welcomed by those working in the care industry in Spain, Malaga Provincial Council approved on Wednesday, April 21 a pay increase of 18 per cent per hour for home help staff who support people in municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants. The president of the regional council, Francisco Salado, confirmed that the new hourly wage will be increased to €14.60 after not being changed since 2007, when it was €2.25 per hour less.

“This update comes to respond to a demand that we have been requesting from the Junta de Andalucía for years,” Mr Salado told Spanish daily Malagahoy, who also wanted to recognise “the work of the assistants in caring for the most vulnerable in the province, especially during the pandemic.” Currently, the Provincial Council provides services to more than 4,500 who require support in their own homes.

The Home Help Service, a basic provision of Community Social Services in Malaga, offers an invaluable service to those vulnerable people wishing to remain in their own homes rather than moving to a hospital or nursing home. Indeed, the coronavirus pandemic has seen more and more older people in particular not wanting to leave their homes unless it is absolutely essential, often through fear of infection.

Healthcare systems around the world including in Spain and the UK have been massively impacted by the virus, and this has caused a knock-on effect in other areas.

In one example of how the Coronavirus pandemic has affected cancer treatment, Breast Care Now have recently said that thousands of people across the UK could have breast cancer which has gone undiagnosed, due to the ongoing pandemic.

The pandemic has also affected the health of healthcare workers and one Spanish ICU nurse explained how in the space of only a year he had gone from young-looking and healthy to having completely white hair.

The nurse went on to explain how living through the pandemic has felt like decades, the medic said, “it seems like decades have passed.”