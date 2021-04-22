Hail a cab in Benidorm

Linda Hall
Hail a cab in Benidorm
TAXI RANK: Newly installed outside the Palau d'Esports vaccination centre

TAXIS now wait outside the mass vaccination centre at the Palau d’Esports I’Illa sports complex in Benidorm.

The town hall and the local Radio Taxi firm have collaborated to install a cab-rank for the area’s residents who receive their anti-Covid jab at the court where Pilota, the Valencian ballgame is usually played.

Benidorm’s Health councillor, Monica Gomez, explained that not everybody has a car, while others simply prefer to use public transport to reach the vaccination centre.

With the taxi rank outside the Palu de’Esports they can now hail a cab without having to phone for one when returning home, Gomez said.

It is also possible to take a Number 3 bus which stops around 300 metres away from the Palau near the Parque Infantil de Trafico, the councillor added.

This sets out from La Cala, continuing to Via Parque, Avenida Jaime I, Calle Ruzafa, Avenida del Mediterraneo and Avenida de Europa before arriving at the Salt de l’Aigua schools’ zone.


