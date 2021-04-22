Fire at Apartment in Malaga Leaves Three Injured

AN APARTMENT fire in Malaga has left three people injured, it has emerged.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, firefighters rescued one disabled person, while three other people were injured.

Members of the Royal Fire Brigade of Malaga rescued one person, while two people were transferred to the Regional Hospital after being injured in the fire.

The blaze reportedly broke out on the sixth floor of a nine-story block in Malaga, causing damage to windows and the street below on Calle Regente.

Members of the National Police, the Local Police, the Public Company for Sanitary Emergencies and the fire brigade attended the scene.

Firefighters came out after receiving reports of flames coming from the building. The fire has now been extinguished and officials are now investigating.

The news comes after five people were rescued by sea after becoming trapped by a fire in Nerja.

According to reports, troops rescued five people, including a 12-year-old girl, who were trapped in the Carrizal cove in Maro after road access was cut off by flames.

A Guardia Civil patrol boat from Motril and a jet ski from the Nerja Civil Protection service managed to take them out to sea and take them to land.

Fire service Infoca began to send out firefighters after emergency services received more than 60 calls reporting the blaze, which could be seen from Nerja.

Members of the Local Police, Guardia Civil and Provincial Firefighters Consortium also came out.