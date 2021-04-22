Fallas set for summer

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Fallas set for summer
VALENCIA 2020: An unburnt Falla with an added mask Photo credit: Traveler

THE Fallas fire fiestas with bonfires that go up in smoke on March 19 have now been postponed twice.

Assuming that the Valencian Community’s present trend of dwindling Covid continues, regional president Ximo Puig has already declared that the celebrations surrounding the ceremonial burning of 2020’s Fallas monuments will be held “sooner rather than later.”

July or August are favoured by the regional Health department but September, while children are still on holiday from school, is also in the running.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Generalitat will consult the Fallas Monitoring Committee in early May although sources quoted in the regional daily Levante maintained that the date will remain a mystery until mid-or late May.

Valencia City is not the only municipality that holds Fallas, which are celebrated throughout the provinces of Valencia and Alicante.  When the Fallas Monitoring Committee was created, it was understood that each town would be free to decide its date within the permitted period and all the celebrations were unlikely to take place at the same time.

What is already known, however, is that this year’s fiestas will still be bound by health and safety regulations, albeit relaxed.


Measures include “bubbles” for local fiestas committees, including limited access as well as an obligatory Covid Coordinator to ensure that regulations are not flouted.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here